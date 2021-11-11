NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the last living members of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, Charles McGee was recognized at Dallas’ Commemorative Air Force National Airbase on the morning of Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.
READ MORE: Continuing Education Fund Aims To Help Veterans Succeed In Healthcare Careers
At 101 years of age, McGee is also the oldest living member of the all African-American military pilot group who fought during World War II as part of the 332d Fighter Group. In his more than 30 years of service, McGee flew a total of 409 combat missions in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, one of the highest by any Air Force fighter pilot in history.
The celebration of McGee’s service also marked the official opening of the National Aviation Education Center. Also unveiled, was the Brig. Gen. Charles McGee and Don Hinz Theater, which educates the public about the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots.
The event was one of many happening across North Texas to honor military veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces.READ MORE: Texas Sheriff Calls Methamphetamines A 'Clear And Present Danger' After $16M Drug Busts
Here are some of them:
- 11 a.m. – Arlington Veterans Day Ceremony
- 11 a.m. – Dallas Veterans Day Parade
- 11 a.m. – DFW National Cemetery Ceremony
- 11 a.m. – Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade
- 4:30 p.m. – Kaufman County Veteran’s Day Event
In addition to events, numerous businesses are offering veterans discounts as well:
- Aspen Creek Grill – Complimentary meal from a special menu for all veterans and active-duty military from open until 6 p.m.
- Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s Barbecue – From Nov. 11 through Dec. 31, Barbecue At Home is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15.
- Bowl & Barrel – FREE burgers to all retired and active military personnel on Veterans Day
- Bubba’s 33 – FREE lunch on on Veterans Day; for veterans and active military unable to attend the restaurant will distribute rain-check vouchers, good through May 30, 2022. Veterans and active military can pick up a raincheck in Bubba’s 33 parking lot tent.
- Cicis Pizza – Free adult buffet for veterans
- Cotton Patch Café – Free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken when they visit on November 11.
- Dunkin Donuts – Free donut for all veterans and active military members
- Logan’s Roadhouse – From 3-6 p.m. offering all veterans a free American Roadhouse Meal.
- Movie Tavern – Free popcorn for all active duty and retired military members. Also offers a military discount to all active and retired military members who present an official Military ID card at the box office when purchasing a ticket to see a movie for only $7.50 at any time.
- Perry’s Steakhouse – One complimentary dinner pork chop to active or former military members when they’re accompanied by a guest that buys a dinner entrée while dining in. Reservations and military I.D. required.
- Texas Roadhouse – Between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., distributing meal vouchers in the parking lot, valid through May 30, 2022. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.
- The Rustic – Free hot “Chicken & Cheese” to all retired and active military personnel
MORE NEWS: Dallas Detectives Seize 160 Pounds Of Marijuana, $250K In Drug Money