NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the last living members of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, Charles McGee was recognized at Dallas’ Commemorative Air Force National Airbase on the morning of Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.

At 101 years of age, McGee is also the oldest living member of the all African-American military pilot group who fought during World War II as part of the 332d Fighter Group. In his more than 30 years of service, McGee flew a total of 409 combat missions in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, one of the highest by any Air Force fighter pilot in history.

The celebration of McGee’s service also marked the official opening of the National Aviation Education Center. Also unveiled, was the Brig. Gen. Charles McGee and Don Hinz Theater, which educates the public about the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots.

The event was one of many happening across North Texas to honor military veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces.

