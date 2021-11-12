PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Billy Chemirmir was a stranger to most of the women he’s accused of killing, but at least one knew him and trusted him.

Carolyn MacPhee met her husband Jack in school.

“They were sweethearts in, you know, fraternity, sorority and got married,” said their son, Scott MacPhee.

He remembers how much they loved to throw a good party.

“Always just very social, right? These were people who could walk into a situation and own the room,” said Scott.

But, when Jack’s health began to decline, they realized he needed help.

“They found an in-home health care provider that would bring people in. They would show up at 8 in the morning, stay there until 8 p.m. They’d help him get cleaned up, fed, moved, showered, get him back to bed at 8 o’clock,” said Scott.

Among his caretakers, the family says, was Billy Chemirmir.

“We knew him as Benjamin Koitaba,” said Scott.

It’s the same name a police report shows Chemirmir used when he was caught trespassing at a senior living complex in Dallas. A log of his visits show he was in the

MacPhee home 24 times during a three-month stretch in late 2016, when investigators believe he was well into his killing spree.

“The things I do remember are he just tended to be aloof. Most of the providers were close. I mean, they’re almost an extension of your family. They’re living in your house for 12 hours a day, right?” said Scott, “and he was one that always did his job. And then went and sat in the other room. He’d be on his phone. He was doing his own thing. He was just always distant.”

Jack died the following April surrounded by family.

Carolyn, her sons expected, still had years ahead of her.

“She was healthier than me. Oh my gosh, she was a force of nature. She’d just been to the doctor a few weeks before, clean bill of health, ‘you’re going to live to be a hundred’,” recalled Scott.

But, six months after they lost their father, the MacPhee’s sons discovered their mother dead at home.

“There was blood like at the door in the garage… bloody tissues in the bathroom,” said Scott.

The medical examiner determined she died of natural causes.

“Oh well, she probably went out to her car, had a nosebleed because she was having an aneurism, had it on her hands, she touched that… I mean, they were able to explain it away. It was a very logical explanation. Right? And when you’re in shock, you’re looking to the experts to guide you,” said Scott.

But he couldn’t shake the fact that the wedding ring his mother never took off was missing.

He reported the theft to a detective.

“And his explanation was, ‘Well, old people hide things’,” Scott remembers.

Months later, news broke of Chemirmir’s arrest and Scott came to suspect the man his family once trusted had murdered his mother.

“He knew my dad had passed, and he just waited,” said Scott.

By then, the family’s house had been sold and evidence of a crime wiped away, but Scott still had one thing.

“We had kept the glasses. We were going to take the glasses, give them to charity. We just hadn’t. They were all waiting to go,” said Scott.

On the glasses his mother was wearing when she died was a bit of blood.

He gave the pair to police who ran a DNA test.

“It came back as a positive match for Chemirmir,” said Scott. “There’s no doubt she fought him because he was bleeding.”

Cell phone data, he said, also showed him in the area when his mother died.

MacPhee is now preparing to watch Chemirmir’s first capital murder trial, but the real problem, he says, is so much bigger.

“He needs justice. We need to go through the trial. He needs to be held accountable for the terrible things he’s done. But I think the story needs to get out. Because there’s a whole system that enabled him to get away with this for so long,” said Scott.

Chemirmir, he believes, had enough experience in healthcare to make victims’ deaths look natural to a casual observer, but he believes professionals should have known better.

The MacPhee family sued their home healthcare provider, Griswold Home Care of Plano, who they say should have known about Chemirmir’s criminal history, which includes prior convictions for DWI, trespassing, and family violence.

In 2012, his then girlfriend reported he “began punching her in the face and head with both fists” after they fought “over him coming home drunk from the strip club.”

The family’s case against Griswold was recently settled.

The trial of Billy Chemirmir begins Monday at 8:30am.