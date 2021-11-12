DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer killed in the July 7 ambush five years ago is being honored.
The law enforcement building at the City of Dallas Department of Aviation at Love Field is being renamed for Dallas Police Department Sergeant Michael Smith.
The Dallas city council voted unanimously to rename the building after him in September.
READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson To Split Into Two Companies
Sergeant Smith, who lost his life along with four other police officers in the attack on first responders in downtown Dallas on July 7, 2016, worked for DPD for 28 years, including as a member of the DPD Love Field Unit.
Smith’s family, along with Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and other city officials, are expected to attend the ceremony at Love Field.
The building will officially be named the Sergeant Michael Smith Law Enforcement Building.