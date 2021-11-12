BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – High school football playoffs have officially kicked off in North Texas, and tonight fans had to take their big coats out of the closest, bundling up to cheer on their teams.
The stadium was packed at tonight's Keller, Trinity game in Bedford, but the chilly temps didn't stop fans from coming out.
“I have probably three or four layers underneath with boots and gloves,” Hollie Reeves said.
“Long johns. Jeans. Three or four layers,” Pam Lane said.
Delaney Cozens is heading to concessions for some hot cocoa to stay warm.
“It’s cold,” she said. “It’s cold.”
"I think this is the coldest game of the season so far, but last year it was pretty cold," Ellie York said.
Of course, temps are expected to drop even more as the night progresses.
Several fans said if their team continue to move forward in the playoffs even if it’s 10° they’ll be there.
