Billy ChemirmirMurder Trial Live Coverage Begins Monday On CBSN DFW | Read: Billy Chemirmir Murder Spree Details
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:dallas police, dealey plaza, DFW News, streets blocked off downtown, suspicious briefcase

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police blocked off a large part of the west end of downtown Friday afternoon after a security guard found a suspicious briefcase in Dealey Plaza.

It began just before 2:30 p.m. just in front of the memorial to President John F. Kennedy close to Houston Street and Main Street.

READ MORE: Tarrant County Celebrates 2,000 Vaccines At Sundance, Has High Hopes For Arlington

Dallas Fire-Rescue says it was told a security guard found the unattended briefcase.

The Dallas Police Department’s explosive ordinance division was called to the scene and X-rayed the briefcase.

READ MORE: Scottish Rite Hospital In Dallas Makes Plea For Donated Crutches Amid National Shortage

The suspicious package was then removed and streets reopened.

At the time, parts of Main Street, Commerce Street, Houston Street, and Elm Street are all blocked off along with the freeway ramps into downtown Dallas.

MORE NEWS: The Colony High Student Arrested After Making Alleged Threats

 

CBSDFW.com Staff