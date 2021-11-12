DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police blocked off a large part of the west end of downtown Friday afternoon after a security guard found a suspicious briefcase in Dealey Plaza.
It began just before 2:30 p.m. just in front of the memorial to President John F. Kennedy close to Houston Street and Main Street.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says it was told a security guard found the unattended briefcase.
The Dallas Police Department's explosive ordinance division was called to the scene and X-rayed the briefcase.
The suspicious package was then removed and streets reopened.
#TrafficAlert The suspicious package has been cleared and roadways will be open shortly.
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) November 12, 2021
At the time, parts of Main Street, Commerce Street, Houston Street, and Elm Street are all blocked off along with the freeway ramps into downtown Dallas.