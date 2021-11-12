DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Leah Denise Adams, a 13-year-old DeSoto teen reported as a runaway on October 28.

Adams is believed to be traveling with 16-year-old Dallas teen Jaylin Boyd, who was reported to Dallas Police as a runaway.

The two teens may be using the DART rail system to travel.

One report, which DeSoto Police are working to confirm the details and authenticity of, alleged that Adams had been seen riding the DART train near the station at Illinois Ave and Kiest Blvd.

Police described Adams as a Black female who is between five feet and five-and-a-half feet tall and weights about 170 lbs.

She was last seen wearing black and white shoes, red sweat pants, a red t-shirt, black hoodie, and a gray mesh netting backpack.

Less information was available about Boyd, but DeSoto police describe him as being a Black male who is six-foot-two-inches tall and weighs about 240 lbs.

Anyone with information on the location of Adams or Boyd are urged to contact DeSoto investigator Sgt. J. Parker at 469-658-3042.