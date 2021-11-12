FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Elvis Sestic, a 25-year-old man from Mesquite, was arrested on November 11 for evading arrest after officers attempted to pull him over for reckless driving and an unspecified “continuing disturbance.”

On November 11 at about 7:13 p.m., Forney Police officers responded to a report of a white box truck following a black Honda Pilot as they drove out of Mesquite.

Officers attempted to pull over the truck for a traffic stop at US Hwy 80 and FM 548, but the suspect failed to yield and began driving recklessly.

Police said he reached speeds as fast as 80 miles-per-hour as he drove through Hurricane Park.

While attempting to exit the park, the driver crashed the truck into a ditch near Center Street and Buffalo Street.

He then exited the truck and fled on foot.

After setting up a perimeter and searching the area, officers found the suspect near Cedar Street. He attempted to flee again and refused to comply with police demands.

The suspect was caught a short time later and identified as Elvis Sestic, 25, of Mesquite.

After being cleared by Emergency Medical Services, Sestic was arrested and sent to the Forney City Jail.

Sestic has been charged with third-degree felony evading arrest with a vehicle, class A misdemeanor evading arrest, state jail felony criminal mischief, and class A misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Bond was set at a grand total of $36,000.

Forney Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607, leaving information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522, or anonymously at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/.