Billy ChemirmirMurder Trial Live Coverage Begins Monday On CBSN DFW | Read: Billy Chemirmir Murder Spree Details
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:CBS 11 Sports, DFW News, high school coaches, Landry Award

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 announced the finalists Friday for the annual Landry Award coach of the year.

The finalists are:

  • Carlos Lynn from Cedar Hill High School
  • Kirk Martin from Colleyville Heritage High School
  • Joe McBride from McKinney Boyd High School
  • Danny David from Pilot Point High School
  • Tony Benedetto from Dallas’ Woodrow Wilson High School.
READ MORE: Local Small Business Owners Meet To Discuss Supply Chain Concerns

The winner will be announced on December 5.

READ MORE: Billy Chermirmir Was No Stranger To One Victim's Family; How They Say He Got Away With Murder For So Long

 

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

 

CBSDFW.com Staff