NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 announced the finalists Friday for the annual Landry Award coach of the year.
The finalists are:
- Carlos Lynn from Cedar Hill High School
- Kirk Martin from Colleyville Heritage High School
- Joe McBride from McKinney Boyd High School
- Danny David from Pilot Point High School
- Tony Benedetto from Dallas’ Woodrow Wilson High School.
The winner will be announced on December 5.READ MORE: Billy Chermirmir Was No Stranger To One Victim's Family; How They Say He Got Away With Murder For So Long
MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?