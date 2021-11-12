TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Acting U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham announced that 49-year-old meth trafficker Hector Burgos Saucedo, a Mexican citizen unlawfully in the U.S., was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on November 12.
Saucedo pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Saucedo admitted that in October 2020 he delivered 10 kilograms of methamphetamine to an individual at a meat market on Spring Valley Road in Dallas.
Saucedo was arrested before he could collect his $65,000 fee.