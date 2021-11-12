EUSTACE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A gas leak has forced the evacuation of nearly 1,000 residents from the Henderson County city of Eustace.
The leak was reported earlier this evening in the Purtis Creek area of VanZandt County, but is affecting Eustace just across the border in Henderson County.
“We are having to evacuate the entire City of Eustace at this time,” the Henderson County sheriff’s department said. “The Henderson County Senior Citizens building is open if you need shelter.”
The Living for the Brand Cowboy Church in Athens was also being opened for evacuees, officials said.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Residents who did not evacuate where asked to shelter in place and leave their doors and windows closed.
