IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Chief of Police Jeff Spivey is retiring at the end of January 2022 after 35 years of service with the City.

“I have been honored to work with the finest men and women, in the most noble of professions, serving the wonderful residents of the City of Irving for the past 35 years,” said Chief Spivey. “The past 5 years as Chief of Police have been the most professionally rewarding time anyone could ask for. Together with the members of the department, the leadership of our City Manager, and the support of the Mayor and Council, we have established a foundation on which the next chief will be able to build upon and take the Irving Police Department to even greater heights. I have faith that the men and women of this organization will continue to provide the service and protection which our community has come to expect and deserve. That is who they are no matter who the next chief will be.”

Assistant Chief Darren Steele will serve as Interim Police Chief upon Spivey’s retirement while city leaders work through the process of hiring the new police chief.

Upon retirement, Spivey said he will continue to follow his passion for working on mental health policy for police officers and has accepted a position with a national nonprofit to serve in the public safety training and development areas.