NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Charges are pending for a 23-year-old Fort Worth man after an overnight crash in North Richland Hills left a 4-year-old child in critical condition.
North Richland Hills police state that on November 11 at about 11:45 p.m., the man crashed his vehicle on Loop 820 westbound near the Boulevard 26 exit.READ MORE: Missing 80-Year-Old Flower Mound Resident, Bernard Lipari, Found Safe In Dallas
The driver, who investigators believe may have been under the influence of alcohol, was transported to an area hospital by the North Richland Hills Fire Department with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A four-year-old passenger, whose relation to the driver is currently unknown, was also injured in the accident and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your November Payment Come?
Thankfully, the child was last listed in stable condition.
The Boulevard 26 exit remained closed for almost three hours before reopening just before 3 a.m. on November 12.MORE NEWS: Garland Homicide Detectives Searching For Killer After Michael William Marcoe Found Dead In Bed
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.