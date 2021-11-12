HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Searchers in Houston went back at the former home of serial killer Dean Corll on November 12 to look for more dead bodies.
Texas Equusearch and members of the Pasadena Police Department believe as many as 20 more victims of the sadistic murders in the 1970s could be buried behind a bungalow home.
Corll was nicknamed the "Candy Man" by some.
From 1970 to 1973, Elmer Wayne Henley and David Brooks would lure young boys to Corll’s home where they were raped, tortured and killed. The men met many of their victims in the Heights, where Corll’s parents owned a candy shop near a school.
Before they were killed, some of the victims were forced to write post cards telling their parents they'd taken jobs out of town. Police wrote the boys off as runaways so nobody was searching for them when they vanished.
The murders only stopped when Henley turned on Corll and killed him at the home in Pasadena, Texas. After he confessed, police found 28 bodies buried all over the Houston area.