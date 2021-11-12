FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Flower Mound have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man.
Officials say Bernard Lipari was last seen on November 11 around 6:30 p.m. His wife reported that he left their home. in the 2200 block of Bennington Avenue. without telling her and left his phone behind.
The elderly man has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), requiring oxygen, and he left without any oxygen devices. Police say due to his medical condition he may be in an altered mental state.
Lipari is believed to be driving a gray 2021 Nissan Altima with the Texas license plate PXY-0495.
Bernard Lipari is a white male, standing 6'0″ tall, weighing 195 pounds, and has long gray hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. He is believed to be wearing a multi-colored long sleeve flannel shirt, blue jeans, a brown suede jacket, and brown shoes.
Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Mr. Lipari is asked to call 972.539.4357.