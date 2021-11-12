FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Sundance Square Friday “pop-up” clinic has been hard at work getting shots in the arms of North Texans.
Tarrant County Public Health Department officials announced on November 11 that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed at the Sundance Square "Fridays Only" pop-up clinic has risen to 2,048.
This figure includes 42 doses of the newly approved Pfizer vaccinations for children between five and eleven-years-old.
Since opening in May, the clinic has offered all three COVID-19 vaccines for adults.
The clinic is operated in the Sundance Square Pavilion in partnership with the Tarrant County Public Health Department and will be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Fridays November 12 and 19. It will be closed on November 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Interested individuals are not required to register in advance for the clinic and free two-and-a-half hour parking is available in Sundance Square Garage No. 3, located at 345 W. Third St.