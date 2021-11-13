DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Dallas Saturday.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 6300 E. Northwest Highway where a man and woman were confronted and shot by a Hispanic male, who has not been named.
Police said the suspect shot both the man and woman multiples times. The woman was pronounced dead and the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.