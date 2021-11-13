Billy ChemirmirMurder Trial Live Coverage Begins Monday On CBSN DFW | Read: Billy Chemirmir Murder Spree Details
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Dallas Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 6300 E. Northwest Highway where a man and woman were confronted and shot by a Hispanic male, who has not been named.

Police said the suspect shot both the man and woman multiples times. The woman was pronounced dead and the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

