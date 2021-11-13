WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gerry Bohanon threw a touchdown and ran for two more scores as 18th-ranked Baylor won 27-14 to end fourth-ranked Oklahoma’s FBS-best 17-game winning streak.
Bears fans swarmed the field twice. They had gone on the field when they thought the game was over. But there had been a timeout and they swarmed it again after a game-ending field goal.READ MORE: More Turning To Abortion Pills By Mail Amid COVID-19, State Restrictions
Oklahoma was held to 260 total yards. It was the fewest for the Sooners under Lincoln Riley in his five seasons as head coach and two as offensive coordinator before that.READ MORE: Dallas Animal Services Exposed To Canine Distemper Virus; Limiting Intake Of Dogs
Baylor will take on Kansas State next Saturday at 4:30 p.m.MORE NEWS: Indicted For 18 Capital Murders, Billy Chermirmir's Trial Will Focus On Just One
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)