FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have activated receiver Michael Gallup and defensive tackle Trysten Hill after lengthy absences.
Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu is set for his NFL debut against Atlanta on Sunday.READ MORE: More Turning To Abortion Pills By Mail Amid COVID-19, State Restrictions
Gallup is coming off injured reserve after missing seven games with a calf strain. Hill has been on the physically-unable-to-perform list all season while recovering from surgery for a torn knee ligament last year.READ MORE: Dallas Animal Services Exposed To Canine Distemper Virus; Limiting Intake Of Dogs
Hajrullahu has plenty of experience in the Canadian Football League. He’s filling in for Greg Zuerlein, who went on the COVID-19 list this week.
The Cowboys are 6-2 and coming off a loss that ended a six-game winning streak. They are set to take on the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons Sunday at 2 p.m.MORE NEWS: Indicted For 18 Capital Murders, Billy Chermirmir's Trial Will Focus On Just One
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)