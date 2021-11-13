Billy ChemirmirMurder Trial Live Coverage Begins Monday On CBSN DFW | Read: Billy Chemirmir Murder Spree Details
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have activated receiver Michael Gallup and defensive tackle Trysten Hill after lengthy absences.

Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu is set for his NFL debut against Atlanta on Sunday.

Gallup is coming off injured reserve after missing seven games with a calf strain. Hill has been on the physically-unable-to-perform list all season while recovering from surgery for a torn knee ligament last year.

Hajrullahu has plenty of experience in the Canadian Football League. He’s filling in for Greg Zuerlein, who went on the COVID-19 list this week.

The Cowboys are 6-2 and coming off a loss that ended a six-game winning streak. They are set to take on the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons Sunday at 2 p.m.

