DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Roope Hintz and Luke Glendening each had a goal and an assist as the Dallas Stars got their first win in regulation this season.
Anton Khudobin stopped 31 shots for the Stars in the 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Joe Pavelski's power-play goal marked the sixth game in a row that Dallas scored with a man advantage.
Flyers goalie Martin Jones stopped 25 of 29 shots in his first loss of the season.
The Stars will play again Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Detroit Red Wings.
