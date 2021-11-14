DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Juan Manuel Hurtado, 49, just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Dallas Fire-Rescue found Hurtado inside his car on Eastbound R.L.T. Freeway with a gunshot wound. They took him to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
According to the witnesses, a light color truck may have been involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and the motive is currently unknown.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, at 214.671.3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.