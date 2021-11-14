GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland firefighter Brad Hargrave died on Nov. 14 from complications of COVID-19 after fighting the disease for the last two months.
“Brad had a huge personality and the ability to put a smile on your face, even on the worst of days,” the fire department shared on Facebook.
A veteran firefighter, Hargrave was praised for his friendliness, professionalism and dedication to helping others.
“We will not be able to think of Brad without a smile coming to our faces. Regardless of the situation, Brad was able to find a way to ease the tension and make everyone in the room smile. Brad’s intelligence was vast and it showed in his professionalism and dedication to the job,” the Garland Firefighters Association posted.
Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.