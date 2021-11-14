IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson who ran away from her home early Sunday morning.
Guadalupe Ferguson was last seen about 1:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 2300 block of Cartwright Street in Irving, police said.
The teen has a learning disability, gets confused about where she might be walking and does not like to be touched, officials said. She was last seen wearing a blue top and multicolored Vans shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Irving police at 972.273.1010.