LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized narcotics in two enforcement actions this weekend, that totaled more than $53,200,000 in street value.
“Attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains are increasing,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP’s continued robust enforcement posture and dedication to border security operations has led us to major narcotic interdictions at our cargo facilities.”
The first seizure happened on Nov. 12, 2021, at the World Trade Bridge, after officers found a 2013 Kenworth tractor manifesting a shipment of fresh cauliflower arriving from Mexico. The tractor and the trailer were referred for canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 412 packages containing 2,611.15 pounds of methamphetamine and 50 packages containing 113.31 pounds of cocaine. The narcotics combined had an estimated street value of $53,096,364.
The second seizure happened later that evening, also at World Trade Bridge, after officers encountered a 2012 Ford E-350 manifesting a shipment of seat cushions arriving from Mexico. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 400 packages containing 1,013.68 pounds of marijuana within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $202,735.
The narcotics combined had an estimated street value of $53,299,099.
CBP seized the narcotics and the cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.