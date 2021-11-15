CONNECTICUT (CBSDFW/AP) – First a Texas judge, now a Connecticut judge has found Infowars host Alex Jones liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
They sued Jones over his claims that the massacre was a hoax.READ MORE: It's Official: George P. Bush Running For Attorney General In Texas
Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home of Infowars, entered default judgments against Jones, Infowars and other defendants in Sept. 2021 for what she called their “flagrant bad faith and callous disregard” of court orders to turn over documents to the parents’ lawyers.
At the time of Judge Gamble’s ruling, Jones and his attorney in Connecticut, Norman Pattis, criticized her ruling in a statement on the Infowars website.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: November Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts
“It takes no account of the tens of thousands of documents produced by the defendants, the hours spent sitting for depositions and the various sworn statements filed in these cases,” they said. “We are distressed by what we regard as a blatant abuse of discretion by the trial court. We are determined to see that these cases are heard on the merits.”
Jones’ lawyers have denied the defamations allegations and argued his comments about the school shooting were protected by free speech rights.
Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step on Nov. 14, 2021 of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies for failing to turn over documents to the parents’ lawyers. She said a hearing will be scheduled on how much in damages he will have to pay. Jones’ lawyers have denied violating rules on turning over documents.MORE NEWS: Irving Police To Give More Details On Baby Hit & Killed After Falling Out Of Moving Car
Prior to Monday’s ruling, another judge had barred Jones from filing a motion to the dismiss the case — a ruling that was upheld after being appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear Jones’ appeal in April of 2021.