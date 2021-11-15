DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mavs fans, including children 5 to 11 years old, can now receive either Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when they go to a game at the American Airlines Center.
"With our season off to a great start on the court, we strive to maintain that same positive energy off the court," said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. "The safety and well-being of our fans will always be our top priority."
MD Labs will administer vaccines for those seeking first, second or booster shots beginning three hours prior to tipoff until halftime. No appointment is required, and walk-ups are welcome, even for those not attending the games.
Vaccine recipients should plan to be observed for 15 minutes after the administration of their vaccine. All participants must complete COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent forms.
There are currently more than 200 hand sanitizing stations throughout American Airlines Center and suites dedicated to immunocompromised fans as well.
Face masks are still required for all workers and guests over the age of 2.
The mandated COVID-19 protocol to submit proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry still applies for fans seated within 15 feet of the court.