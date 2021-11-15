IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) — Still lots of questions this morning after a baby was run over and killed at an intersection in Irving after falling out of a moving vehicle this past weekend.
Irving police have scheduled a press conference to give more details on the incident that happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of North MacArthur Boulevard and Ranchview Drive.
According to police, the 8-month-old fell out of a vehicle and was hit by the driver of a sedan that continued without stopping. The baby, the baby's mother, and one other child were in the car at the time.
Police say the driver involved in the accident may not have known they hit someone.
Until the announcement of the Monday press conference police had said the circumstances of how the baby fell out of the car were still under investigation.
