By CBSDFW.com Staff
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Republican George P. Bush will officially make a run for Texas attorney general in 2022.

Republican George P. Bush (courtesy: George P. Bush)

The son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the nephew and grandson of two former presidents, he is the last of the Bush family still in public office.

Bush filed the paperwork on Nov. 15, saying, “I’m running to restore law and order to our great state. We’ve had a Texas Attorney General’s office led by an executive plagued by scandal, corruption, and abuse of power for far too long. Enough is Enough.”

As Attorney General, Bush vows to:

  • Take action to secure our border
  • Back our law enforcement
  • Restore integrity to government
  • Fight to put human traffickers behind bars
