MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police detectives arrested Joel Torres after he called 911 and said he had accidentally shot his common-law wife, Shailene Velez.
It happened on Nov. 14. Torres told investigators Velez was shot while he was clearing his gun at their home in the 4600 block of Kingsway Ln. She died at the scene, police said.
Torres was booked into the Collin County Jail on a murder charge.
His bail was set at $200,000.