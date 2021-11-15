MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mass exodus to attend student performances across Texas and a lack of substitute teachers to cover classrooms, has led Midlothian ISD to close schools Friday, Nov. 19.

In a statement Monday, Nov. 15, the school district explained:

“Midlothian ISD will not have enough substitutes to cover classrooms that will be left vacant by staff that will be traveling across the state for student performances in athletics and fine arts at both our comprehensive high schools. We have an incredible 18 programs traveling and most will be leaving as early as noon. The MISD staffing model utilizes a great number of teachers from our elementary and middle school campuses for our high school student organizations and this will leave a void in coverage at those campuses as well. Asa result of our students traveling this will place an incredible burden on our transportation system and we will be miming quite a few buses from our fleet for normal operations. It is for these reasons that we have decided to cancel school for students and staff on Friday.”