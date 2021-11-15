WATCH LIVEBilly Chemirmir Murder Trial Live Streaming Coverage Continues Tuesday From The Courtroom | 8:45AM
By CBSDFW.com Staff
LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (CBSDFW.COM) – The first Whataburger in Missouri just opened and apparently, Missourians are well aware of what Texans have known for decades.

It’s quite popular and delicious.

There were lines so long to get into the restaurant parking lot in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit, the Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted about it.

MoDOT asked everyone to be cautious and courteous while they waited to get to the restaurant and place their first order.

Whataburger made sure its Twitter followers knew what was happening Monday morning.

