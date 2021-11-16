MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old, all from Dallas, are in Mesquite Police custody charged with murder.
Police said a man was shot to death in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Hillcrest Street around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The victim was later identified as Oseas Lozano, 25, of Mesquite.
Police have released no details on a possible motive or how or if the victim and suspects knew each other.
Police said their investigation led them to arrest Vicente Piedra, 17, Juan Rojas, 18, and Abel Lopez, 17.