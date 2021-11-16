DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas ISD is implementing a retention incentive that could amount to as much as $3,500 for the year, for all eligible staff for the 2022-2023 school year as it continues to recover from the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, the district said “the safety, well-being and retention of the district’s highly qualified staff is a priority.”

“In a competitive market, this retention incentive will not only help us keep the outstanding staff who have been working tirelessly for our students this year but will also give us an advantage in recruiting staff to fill existing vacancies in our campuses and departments,” said Robert Abel, acting chief of Human Capital Management. “We know everyone from teachers to maintenance and bus drivers have been giving it their all to help create a learning environment in which our students can be successful, and we wanted to recognize their efforts and tell them they are valued.”

The incentive would be included in employees’ paychecks in three installments. The first installment—$500— would be paid in September to welcome staff back to the new school year. The rest of the retention incentive would be included in the December and May paychecks.