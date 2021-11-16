LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — There was a lengthy morning rush hour backup along a highway in Lewisville after a school bus crash.
It was just before 9:00 a.m. when the bus crashed near the southbound TEXpress lanes of Interstate-35E — near Corporate Drive. There were no children onboard the Durham School Services bus at the time.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?
Fire investigators say the bus hit the retainers at the end of a concrete divider. The bus was heavily damaged, with the impact of the crash ripping the front axle off. It isn’t known exactly how fast the school bus was traveling.READ MORE: Dallas ISD Implements Employee Retention Incentive For 'Highly Qualified Staff'
The school bus driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the accident and he was Medical City Lewisville with minor injuries, as a precaution.MORE NEWS: Homeless Texas Man Fighting For His Life After Trying To Stop Armed Robbery
The express lanes were closed for several hours as the bus was removed and crews cleaned up debris. The lanes are expected to reopen by evening rush hour.