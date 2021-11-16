CHANNELVIEW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three men have been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery after Harris County deputies said the trio stabbed a good Samaritan trying to stop them during an armed robbery in the Channelview area, about 16 miles east of Houston, KTRK-TV reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Tuesday, Nov. 16, 24-year-old Ivan Suarez, 33-year-old Nathan Rhodes and 24-year-old Mario Segura were charged for their alleged involvement in the robbery of a gas station customer and stabbing of a homeless man who tried to intervene.

Update to yesterday’s scene on East Fwy: three individuals have been charged with Agg. Assault & Agg. Robbery. Ivan Suarez (1-1-97), Nathan Rhodes (7-16-88), Mario Segura (1-9-97). Suarez & Rhodes are in custody. Great work by our Violent Crimes Investigative team. #HouNews https://t.co/EhRwQSyu6M — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 16, 2021

The crime happened Monday evening outside of a gas station.

According to the sheriff’s office, three men in a red SUV were out of gas and targeted another man who was getting gas.

The confrontation escalated and the suspects pulled out their knives, deputies said. The good Samaritan grabbed a machete and tried to intervene.

The good Samaritan, in his early 40s, was stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Two people – Rhodes and Suarez – are in custody.

A search for Segura is underway.

The sheriff’s office described him as 5 feet 5 inches and 145 pounds, who is also believed to be homeless.

Lt. Paul Bruce of HCSO told KTRK-TV the victim’s only mistake was that he wanted to help.

“We don’t recommend that people take action upon themselves. We’re trained and of course, he may lose his life for coming to the aid of someone else,” he said.