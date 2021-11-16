DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parkland Health & Hospital System will permanently close its Ellis Davis Field House COVID-19 testing and vaccine site on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Since opening in March 2020, Parkland has administered more than 97,400 COVID-19 tests and 78,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccines at the location.
Currently, vaccines are available for people over the age of 5 at many of Parkland's Community Oriented Primary Care health centers located throughout Dallas County and at pop-up vaccination events as needs in high-risk locations are identified.
• People who have a MyChart account can schedule a vaccine appointment at one of the COPC vaccine sites. Established patients can also call their COPC for appointments. Those needing help with their MyChart accounts can call 214-590-7000 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Friday.
• Individuals who do not have a MyChart account can schedule an appointment by calling 214-590-7000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday. They will need to bring a valid ID and minors must be accompanied by an adult who has permission to consent for the minor.
