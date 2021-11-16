MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mansfield Police Department responded to a major crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1800 block of U.S. Hwy 287 South on Tuesday, November 16.
The vehicle was traveling southbound in the outside lane. The driver immediately pulled over and contacted 911. He reported that it was dark outside and he may have struck a deer. He remained at the location until officers arrived. Officers found a man in the center median with serious injuries. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators believe the man was struck in the lane of traffic while attempting to cross the highway.
The motorist is cooperating with investigators and no charges were filed in this case.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.