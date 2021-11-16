ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Tuesday, November 16, at 1:35 a.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to a single car crash in the 2000 block of West Green Oaks Blvd.
Investigators believe the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, a 39-year-old male, was traveling northbound on West Green Oaks, when he drove onto the center median, over a street sign, and into a tree. The vehicle caught fire upon impact.
Officers pulled the driver out of the vehicle and he was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.