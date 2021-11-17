EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Eagle Pass Station rescued a 5-year-old girl after she was left on an island, Nov. 13.
Agents encountered a group of migrants who illegally entered the U.S. near Eagle Pass. An adult female in the group reported to agents that her daughter was left behind on an island in the Rio Grande between the U.S. and Mexico. Agents notified the Eagle Pass Station Riverine Unit who immediately responded to the area and found 10 undocumented migrants on the island, including the child. The family members, both Venezuelan nationals, were immediately reunited on scene.
"Human smugglers are cold and calculated, often separating families for their own convenience or to gain compliance," said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley. "Thankfully our agents acted quickly and were able to locate the young girl and reunite her with her mother without incident."
The illegal migrants were not in medical distress and did not require medical attention. They were transported to the station for processing.
