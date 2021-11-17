DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested 50-year-old Miguel Angel Chavez Lopez for shooting and killing a woman last Saturday in Dallas off Northwest Hwy.
Police officials said that on November 13 at about 4:40 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 6401 E. Northwest Hwy.READ MORE: Texas Abortion Ban Stays In Force As Supreme Court Justices Mull Outcome
When they arrived, they found two wounded victims in the parking lot.
The Latin man and woman were transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue. The woman was pronounced deceased on arrival.READ MORE: Day 3 Of Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir's Capital Murder Trial
Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder, and it is unclear if there are any other suspects involved.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel by phone at 214-671-4236 or 469-261-6790 or by email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com, referencing case number 206266-2021.MORE NEWS: Woman Wanted For Child Sex Trafficking Caught At Texas-Mexico Border
Crime Stoppers will also accept tips and offers up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment for felony offenses. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 214-373-TIPS (8477).