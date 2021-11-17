DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police announced on November 17 that they have arrested suspects involved in a fatal shooting at the Costco store on Park Lane.

Officials said that on November 16 at about 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Costco at 8282 Park Lane.

In the parking lot, they found a 60-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Dallas Police discovered that the shooting was related to an attempted robbery.

Two men, one woman, and a male minor approached the victim in the parking lot and demanded that he surrender “property” to them.

The minor shot the victim, and the suspects fled the scene.

They were later located by Dallas Police and arrested.

Dallas Police have not yet released any names.

An investigation is ongoing, and investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with the case.

Anyone with information regarding the murder or robbery can contact Detective Jake Morgan via email at jake.morgan@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us or call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest or indictment for a felony offense.