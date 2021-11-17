DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are hoping someone has information about a shooting in the Fair Park area that left an unidentified man dead.
According to investigators, it was around 6:30 p.m. on November 16 when police responded to a shooting call in the 4100 block of Metropolitan Avenue — near the Paul Dunbar Learning Center.
When officers arrived they found a Black male, with no identification, who had been shot 'multiple' times. The man, who is believed to be approximately 20-years-old, was pronounced dead at scene by Dallas Fire and Rescue.
While the investigation is ongoing, police say they have no witnesses or suspects.
The Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help identifying the victim and locating the person/persons responsible for his death.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Brewster Billings via email.