GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives say a man found dead in a flipped over Nissan Altima in Garland this morning, Nov. 17, was murdered.
Garland Police and Fire found him at 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Rosewood Hills Drive. When they removed the victim’s body, officers and paramedics observed that he had gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced
deceased.
This is an active investigation, and homicide detectives are asking if anyone has information regarding the shooting to call the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crimestoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or online at garlandcrimestoppers.org.
The victim’s identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.