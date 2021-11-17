DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are investigating after 46-year-old Obeng James was fatally shot on Nov. 16.
Officers found James in his car in the 7200 Block of Forest Pkwy. He died a short time later at the hospital from gunshot wounds.
There are currently no witnesses or suspects to this crime. This is an ongoing investigation.
The Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Frank Serra, or via email: frank.serra@dallacityhall.com.