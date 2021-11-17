GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One paramedic has been killed, another seriously hurt after their ambulance plowed into the side of an 18-wheeler Wednesday night in Hunt County.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on US Highway 69 just north of Greenville.
DPS Trooper Kyle Bradford says the big rig was backing out of a private drive onto US 69.
The ambulance, belonging to the UT East Texas Health System, was coming southbound and was not able to stop,.
It wound up underneath the side of the truck.
The driver of the ambulance died at the scene.
The other paramedic was taken to a Tyler hospital via air ambulance in serious but stable condition.
There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash, Bradford said.
We have reached out to UT Health East Texas for a statement.