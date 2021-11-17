WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) advised travelers to expect heavy traffic this holiday season in advance of Thanksgiving.

The TSA announced in a November 17 press release that travelers should arrive early and prepare ahead of time, giving themselves plenty of time to park their cars, check their bags, and get their boarding passes before security screening.

DFW Airport also expects heavy traffic, and has currently suspended pre-booked parking for Thanksgiving week.

“I recommend that travelers pay attention to the guidance that the TSA officers are providing at the checkpoint,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “They may be directing you to a shorter line or guiding you around someone who is moving slowly. And they may be giving you some advice that will lessen the likelihood that you’ll need a pat-down.”

The agency also said that it is expecting to screen about 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday and reassured travelers it was prepared to handle the high volume.

“We anticipate that travel may be very close to pre-pandemic levels this holiday, and we are staffed and prepared for the holiday travelers. We have deployed technologies that enhance detection capabilities and reduce physical contact, and it’s equally important that passengers are prepared with travel tips for the most efficient checkpoint experience,” said Pekoske. “With overall vaccination rates improving nationwide and greater confidence in healthy travel, there will be more people traveling so plan ahead, remain vigilant and practice kindness.”

According to the TSA, the most busy days during the Thanksgiving holiday are the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward.

The TSA also advised travelers to keep the following tips in mind: