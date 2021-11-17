FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – We’re getting our first look at a violent crash from last week involving a Cleburne ambulance that sent five people to the hospital and injured two more.
The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. November 11 on the Chisholm Trail Parkway near Overton Ridge just south of I-20.
Video from the North Texas Tollway Authority obtained through a CBS 11 open records request shows the ambulance plowing into the back end of a cement truck.
The force of the crash sheared the box of the ambulance off the chassis.
Seven people were hurt. At the time, MedStar described all the injuries as minor.
Cleburne Fire Chief Scott Lail tells CBSDFW the paramedics on board are OK and back on the job.
Any decision on disciplinary action against the ambulance driver would be handled internally, he said.
