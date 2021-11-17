EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Presidio port of entry arrested a 45-year-old U.S. citizen who had an arrest warrant for trafficking children for sexual purposes. She was taken into custody on Nov. 13.
"The alleged trafficking of innocent children for sexual purposes is a heinous charge," said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "CBP collaborates with other law enforcement agencies to bring those who commit crimes to justice."
She was identified as having a warrant while entering the U.S. from Mexico with three other people in her car. Officers took the woman into custody and confirmed the warrant out of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The Presidio Police Department took custody of the suspect.
Additionally, during the past week officers apprehended 31 additional people wanted for crimes such as dangerous drugs, larceny, robbery, fraud, assault, escape from custody, alien smuggling, sexual assault of a child and sexual offense of a child.
All subjects were arrested and turned over to federal/state authorities to face charges.