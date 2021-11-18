DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have arrested four individuals accused of murdering 60-year-old Ali Elbanna at the Park Lane Costco on November 16.
Police announced that they have arrested 17-year-old James Levels, 17-year-old Janiya Miller, and 19-year-old Jacoby Tatum.READ MORE: Whitt Man Jerome Thomas Watkin Convicted Of Drug Trafficking Charges
READ MORE: Happy Thanksgiving, Gasoline Prices Drop Ahead of Busy Holiday Travel Week
Levels was charged with capital murder. Miller was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery in addition to capital murder. Tatum was also charged with capital murder. Bond for all three suspects was set at $500,000.
Dallas police also arrested a juvenile suspect, but will not release their identity.MORE NEWS: 15 Year Old Arrested, Charged With Capital Murder After Deadly Shooting At Mesquite Business