By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

On September 25 at about 11:30 a.m., the unknown suspect burglarized a home in the 12200 block of China Lake Dr.

The victim’s surveillance camera was able to capture images of the suspect, and police are hoping that he can be identified.

Unknown Dallas burglar mugshot

Unknown Dallas burglar mugshot (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Det. J. Hellenguard #8458 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.

