DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.
On September 25 at about 11:30 a.m., the unknown suspect burglarized a home in the 12200 block of China Lake Dr.READ MORE: I-Team: Former Insider Calls On Lawmakers To Help Stop Gift Card Fraud
The victim’s surveillance camera was able to capture images of the suspect, and police are hoping that he can be identified.READ MORE: Micah & David Peavy: Father & Son Help TCU Basketball Rise To New Heights Together
MORE NEWS: 2 Of The Most Dangerous Highways In The US Go Through DFW Area, Study Says
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Det. J. Hellenguard #8458 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.