It’s going to be cold in the early morning in North Texas!

Most of North Texas is under a freeze warning for the first time this season. With clear skies, dry air, and winds near 5 mph or less, temperatures will drop to near the freezing mark or below in some spots.

The freeze warning goes into effect at midnight and remains in effect until 8 a.m. A freeze warning means that the season’s first time of sub-freezing temps are likely to occur. This means to cover sensitive plants or bring them inside, turn off your automatic sprinkler system and bring the pets indoors.

Tonight the temps across the metroplex will dip to the mid 30s and I expect the temps for Dallas and Fort Worth to remain slightly above freezing.

However, there are parts of North Texas that will have temperatures below freezing and some spots could dip into the upper 20s.

The average first freeze at DFW is November 22nd, so we are almost on track with the averages for the season.

However, we have been quite cold this year so far. We all remember February of this year with the ice storm and the deadly cold. The coldest morning we’ve seen in the last 72 years was -2°F on February 16th, 2021. We did see freezing temperatures after the cold snap. The last time that DFW saw the temperature dip to freezing was 271 days ago at 22°F on February 20th.

Coats, gloves, scarfs and sweatshirts are needed. We might even see some frost in some areas so plan some “scraping” time into your morning routine – and don’t forget the hot chocolate or coffee to keep you toasty.

Scott